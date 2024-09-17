Former center-right Romanian prime minister Ludovic Orban to run for president

The president of Forța Dreptei party, former prime minister Ludovic Orban, announced his candidacy for this year's presidential elections on Monday, September 16, representing the political alliance formed by PMP and Forța Dreptei.

Orban heads Forța Dreptei (Right Force), a breakaway party from the center-right National Liberal Party (PNL). The former prime minister headed PNL until 2021, when he lost an internal election and left the party, forming a group with his supporters.

“I served the public interest and have been at the disposal of the citizens who have trusted me for over 30 years, often putting aside things that may have been more important to others,” Ludovic Orban declared at the Parliament Palace, cited by Digi24.

He mentioned that his entire career is one of work and effort. “The presidency is the most important position in the state, and the president is the one who sets the direction, the one who can mobilize all the nation's energies, the one who can lead Romania towards a vision of development that allows every Romanian to live much better through their own efforts, through their own merits, and through the recognition of honesty and hard work."

Nevertheless, the former PM is not credited with much support in the polls. In fact, his name does not even appear in the latest polls.

The other candidates in the race for the presidential office are:

Marcel Ciolacu (PSD) – Prime Minister of Romania and president of the Social Democratic Party

Nicolae Ciucă (PNL) – former Prime Minister of Romania and president of the National Liberal Party (PNL)

Elena Lasconi (USR) – president of Save Romania Union, elected after the 2024 local elections

Mircea Geoană (independent) – former NATO Deputy Secretary-General and former Foreign Minister

George Simion (AUR) – president of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians

Diana Șoșoacă (S.O.S. Romania) – president of the S.O.S. Romania party and Member of the European Parliament

Ana Birchall (independent) – former Minister of Justice and former Minister for European Affairs

Cristian Diaconescu (independent) – former Foreign Minister

Cristian Terheș (Romanian National Conservative Party) – Member of the European Parliament

The main contenders expected to face off in the first round of the presidential election on November 24 are Marcel Ciolacu, Nicolae Ciucă, Elena Lasconi, Mircea Geoană, George Simion, and Diana Șoșoacă.

Ludovic Orban and his party, along with allies in PMP, had formed an alliance with USR in the local and European elections earlier this year. The alliance was practically dissolved, however, due to the poor electoral results - around 8% - and the election of Campulung mayor and now presidential candidate Elena Lasconi at the helm of USR, the largest of the center-right opposition parties.

The Romanian government recently set and approved the schedule of actions for the upcoming presidential elections. The electoral campaign will begin on October 25, with the first round of voting in Romania scheduled for November 24 and the second round, if necessary, on December 8.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)