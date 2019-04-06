Romanian entrepreneur plans festival for families in mountain village

Entrepreneur Lucian Săvoiu will launch the festival Sâmbăta 3X in Sâmbăta de Sus, a village in Brașov county, Economica.net reported.

The festival is to take place between July 26 and July 28, after a EUR 200,000 investment.

“I want a festival that brings families together, a festival where they can enjoy music, sports, nature but also safety and a quiet atmosphere. I think such a concept was needed among local festivals because, at this, point, there are very many niche festivals, whether we are talking about house, electronic music or rock music. We wanted to offer an alternative for the entire family,” Săvoiu said, quoted by Economica.net.

The festival will offer free camping on an area of 15,000 sqm to accommodate up to 1,500 tents, free parking, a stage for day concerts and one for night concerts, and round-the-clock first aid point and ambulance. It will have relaxation areas and areas for children. Tents will be offered for rent on location, as will be bikes and airsoft equipment.

Besides concerts, the public will get to attend mountain running and cross races and MTB races. The sport competitions will take place in three localities: Sâmbăta de Sus, Lisa and Dragus, on an area of over 1,000 hectares.

Those attending the event will also get to taste Romanian gastronomy and enroll in various cultural, social responsibility or environment protection activities.

(Photo: Sâmbăta 3X Facebook Page)

[email protected]