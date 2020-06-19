Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 06/19/2020 - 14:29
People
Romania’s former professional boxer Lucian Bute inducted into Quebec’s sports hall of fame
19 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's former IBF super-middleweight champion Lucian Bute will be inducted into the Quebec Sports Hall of Fame (Le Pantheon des sports du Quebec), Digisport.ro reported, quoting Journal de Montreal. The event will take place in the fall of 2021.

"When I arrived (e.n. in Canada) in 2003, a young boxer from Romania, I spoke neither French nor English, and I never thought that I would one day be inducted into the Pantheon des sports du Quebec. The world of Quebec has adopted me. I feel privileged, very happy, very touched," Bute said.

Six other sports personalities will be inducted into the Pantheon des sports du Quebec during the same gala, namely hockey player Guy Carbonneau, cross-country skier Alex Harvey, hockey player Caroline Ouellette, cross-country mountain biker Marie-Helene Premont, referee Sonia Denoncourt, and Tom Quinn.

Lucian Bute is not the first athlete born outside Quebec to be inducted into the Sports Hall of Fame, Digisport.ro commented. He joins other big names such as Gary Carter, Jackie Robinson, Peter Stastny, and Herman Smith-Johannsen.

Lucian Bute obtained Canadian citizenship in 2012. He officially announced his retirement from professional boxing in March 2019, two years after his last fight. 

In early 2020, he was listed among the best 1,000 boxers of all time, in a global ranking compiled by World Boxing News.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Lucian Bute)

Read next
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 06/19/2020 - 14:29
People
Romania’s former professional boxer Lucian Bute inducted into Quebec’s sports hall of fame
19 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's former IBF super-middleweight champion Lucian Bute will be inducted into the Quebec Sports Hall of Fame (Le Pantheon des sports du Quebec), Digisport.ro reported, quoting Journal de Montreal. The event will take place in the fall of 2021.

"When I arrived (e.n. in Canada) in 2003, a young boxer from Romania, I spoke neither French nor English, and I never thought that I would one day be inducted into the Pantheon des sports du Quebec. The world of Quebec has adopted me. I feel privileged, very happy, very touched," Bute said.

Six other sports personalities will be inducted into the Pantheon des sports du Quebec during the same gala, namely hockey player Guy Carbonneau, cross-country skier Alex Harvey, hockey player Caroline Ouellette, cross-country mountain biker Marie-Helene Premont, referee Sonia Denoncourt, and Tom Quinn.

Lucian Bute is not the first athlete born outside Quebec to be inducted into the Sports Hall of Fame, Digisport.ro commented. He joins other big names such as Gary Carter, Jackie Robinson, Peter Stastny, and Herman Smith-Johannsen.

Lucian Bute obtained Canadian citizenship in 2012. He officially announced his retirement from professional boxing in March 2019, two years after his last fight. 

In early 2020, he was listed among the best 1,000 boxers of all time, in a global ranking compiled by World Boxing News.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Lucian Bute)

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

17 June 2020
Social
Google fined in Romania for "attack" on People's Cathedral
17 June 2020
Business
Report: One building permit for each 7 km of motorway built in Romania
17 June 2020
Business
Large retailers no longer required to promote Made in Romania food products
17 June 2020
Business
New ranking reveals the most attractive employers in Romania
15 June 2020
Politics
Former commander of U.S. Army in Europe warns Russia may invade Romania to test NATO
15 June 2020
Justice
Romanians plead guilty for running cyber fraud scheme in the U.S.
17 June 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Theater in times of confinement: How a play about the Romanian Revolution of 1989 turned into a Zoom production in U.S.
10 June 2020
Business
Analysis: Household income & spending, double on paper in five years. What's the reality behind the numbers in Romania?