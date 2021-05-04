Romanian artists donate memorabilia for auction’s charity section

Several Romanian artists have donated items that will be auctioned at “Artmark’s Old and New. Decorative Auction,” scheduled to take place online on April 22.

The proceeds from the sale of these items will go towards funding the treatment of five-year-old Luca, who needs a stem cell transplant. The procedure needs to be performed by the end of the month in Vienna. So far, Luca’s parents have managed to gather RON 10,000 (a little over EUR 2,000) for the procedure, which costs EUR 35,000.

Musician Gheorghe Zamfir donated his pan flute, which comes with a letter signed by the artist and outlining the story of the musical instrument. It has a starting price of EUR 150.

Singer Paula Seling donated an icon representing St. Mina, which she received from her grandmother. The icon has a starting price of EUR 100.

TV personality Iuliana Tudor donated a traditional Romanian blouse ia, which has a starting price of EUR 100.

Anyone who wishes to contribute can open an account on Artmark’s auction platform and donate during the bid for the charity lot, the auction house said.

(Photo courtesy of Artmark)

[email protected]