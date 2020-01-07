Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 09:15
Social
Romania sees lowest Baccalaureate success rate in six years
01 July 2020
This year's Baccalaureate promotion rate in Romania, before candidates' appeals, is 62.9%, the lowest in the last six years, according to Hotnews.ro.

Last year, the rate was 67.2%. In 2011, when the Education Ministry introduced surveillance cameras at the Baccalaureate exam, the pass rate dropped to 45.72% from 69.3% in the year before.

According to the centralization of the first results at BAC 2020, the promotion rate among the students graduating this year (those repeating the exam were filtered out) is 71.4%, and for the repeated candidates - 25%.

Some 92,930 candidates passed the exam, out of a total of 147,790 candidates present, according to the Education Ministry. Of these, 86,140 candidates come from the current promotion, and 6,790 candidates from previous generations.

There was also a positive development in this year's Baccalaureate exam: 232 candidates obtained the maximum score of 10 [out of 10], a record of the recent years.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Normal
