Heavy traffic and long queues at Romania’s border over the weekend

Romania’s border crossings have registered a higher number of incomings this past weekend, as Romanians living abroad started to return home for the winter holidays. And, as expected, the high number of people and the epidemiological triage led to long queues at the border points.

The Romanian Border Police said on December 19 that about 168,000 people crossed Romania’s borders in 24 hours, and most of them entered the country - 120,000.

The border with Hungary was the busiest, being crossed by approximately 92,700 people and 32,400 means of transport in 24 hours. But the airports also got crowded, especially Bucharest’s main airport, as about 43,000 travellers entered or left the country by air.

According to the Border Police, traffic at the borders increased by 80% in this period compared to an average day in November. Moreover, the number of people who used the border with Hungary to enter the country was three times higher.

Things started to return to normal on the night of Sunday to Monday, including at the border crossing points with Hungary. Travellers can check the average waiting times at the border here.

Romania is also using the Passenger Locator Form as of Monday, December 20. Travellers are required to complete this document 24 hours before entering the country. The form is available online at Plf.gov.ro.

(Photo source: Politiadefrontiera.ro)