Romanian Govt. invites local administration to initiate projects under Resilience Facility from April

Romanian development minister Cseke Attila told a press conference on Tuesday, January 18, that the Ministry of Development will launch calls for projects funded by the National Recovery and Resilience Program (PNRR) in April.

"Funding [under the Resilience facility] covers 100% of the projects, local authorities will not have to provide their own contribution from local budgets. Funding will be done quickly, electronically and transparently," he said, according to News.ro.

The total amount of EUR 4.55 bln will be allocated through a digital platform provided by the ministry of development, where local public authorities will be able to see the funds available for each locality, the types of projects that are eligible, and they will be able to opt for a project or a combination of projects depending on their own development strategy.

According to minister Cseke, the ministry will allocate EUR 230 mln for modern, energy-efficient nurseries, EUR 2.2 bln will be used for energy efficiency and seismic safety of the blocks of apartments and public buildings, and EUR 2.12 bln will serve the development of green infrastructure of the Romanian localities.

1,135 new vehicles with electric or hydrogen engines will be purchased for county residences, Bucharest, cities and communes, of which 715 buses, 50 trams, 50 trolleybuses and 320 minibuses.

Public transport in Romania will become greener and smarter following the acquisition of 491 digital public transport management systems by the second quarter of 2026. The new vehicles will also benefit from appropriate charging stations, following the acquisition of 13,200 charging points, and will also serve student transportation.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)