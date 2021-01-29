Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Politics

Local administration heads will be politically appointed in Romania

29 January 2021
By an amendment to Romania's public administration functioning code, the heads of local administration (prefects) will no longer be public servants - but politically appointed "dignitaries."

They will no longer be required to provide evidence of proper professional qualifications but will be allowed to meet the professional requirements after the appointment - and will not have to undergo specific training if they previously served as lawmakers, Bursa.ro reported.

The amendments passed by the Liberal Government of prime minister Florin Citu, at the proposal of public administration minister Cseke Attila, have prompted criticism from civic organizations. However, Minister Cseke Attila explained that this was the de facto situation even before the amendments, and it would be hypocritical to claim otherwise.

PM Citu explained after the government meeting on January 27, when the amendments were passed, that "this is not about a politicization of the prefect's position, but about a settlement included in the current governing coalition's agenda."

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

