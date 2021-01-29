Local administration heads will be politically appointed in Romania

By an amendment to Romania's public administration functioning code, the heads of local administration (prefects) will no longer be public servants - but politically appointed "dignitaries."

They will no longer be required to provide evidence of proper professional qualifications but will be allowed to meet the professional requirements after the appointment - and will not have to undergo specific training if they previously served as lawmakers, Bursa.ro reported.

The amendments passed by the Liberal Government of prime minister Florin Citu, at the proposal of public administration minister Cseke Attila, have prompted criticism from civic organizations. However, Minister Cseke Attila explained that this was the de facto situation even before the amendments, and it would be hypocritical to claim otherwise.

PM Citu explained after the government meeting on January 27, when the amendments were passed, that "this is not about a politicization of the prefect's position, but about a settlement included in the current governing coalition's agenda."

[email protected]

(Photo source: Gov.ro)