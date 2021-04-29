Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
andrei@romania-insider.com 

 

Submitted by andreich on Thu, 04/29/2021 - 08:32
Business

Polish fashion retailer LLP doubles logistic capacities in Bucharest

29 April 2021
The largest Polish fashion retailer, LPP, which operates the Reserved, Cropp, Mohito, House, and Sinsay brands, will double its storage capacity in Romania. The new logistic facility will be commissioned in the third quarter of the year.

The expansion of the logistic capacities addresses the increase of the local market, particularly the online segment, while allowing the group to serve the Bulgarian online fashion market as well, Profit.ro reported. The group will launch operations on the Bulgarian market using the Romanian logistic facilities this year, said Sylwester Dmytriwski, Regional Director of Logistics Networks LPP.

LPP, indirectly controlled by Marek Piechocki's family - one of the richest Poles, has expanded strongly on the Romanian market in recent years, currently managing 60 stores under its five brands.

A year ago, the retailer inaugurated a 22,000 square meter distribution center in the WDP logistics park in Stefanestii de Jos, a measure that allowed it to deliver orders to customers in Southeast Europe within one day.

Recently, LPP signed a pre-lease with WDP for another 22,000 sqm for a period of 9 years, after online orders increased in the context of the pandemic. The transaction was brokered by Colliers International.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Normal
