Little People Association, a Cluj-based NGO offering material and mental support for young cancer survivors, is set to celebrate its 20 years of foundation with a series of seminars and a Christmas Gala event.

Over 200 young cancer survivors are invited between December 16 and 18 to join a series of three important seminars on fertility and family life, law advocacy for patients with disabilities, and mental health programs.

The hotly anticipated Christmas Gala will serve as the pinnacle of the events’ series. Taking place on December 17 at 19.30 at the Raddison Blu Hotel, Cluj-Napoca, the evening will honor the victory of cancer survivors nationwide – including those coming from the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine.

“The development of the first campaigns to communicate the message of survival, the contribution made in the development of the materials and therapeutic tools used by Little People specialists in the hospital, the representation at the European level, advocacy for patients' rights, the prizes won in competitions that capitalize on social involvement and volunteering are just some of the successes to this community that totally changed the perception of survival in Romania,” says Katie Rizvi, the founder.

Initially founded in 1996 by Katie and Shajjad Rizvi in Cluj-Napoca, the association’s membership has grown to over 900 ‘winners’ across Romania and the Republic of Moldova through their Temerarii Club National Community of Romanian Youth Cancer Survivors.

