Little London International Academy boosts high school capacity by 30% for the 2025-2026 academic year with a EUR 3 mln expansion project

News from Companies

“Little London” Theoretical High School, a private educational institution in Romania that values the Romanian educational system, has started construction work for the expansion of its school campus located in Voluntari, on Erou Iancu Nicolae Street. This initiative will increase high school capacity by 30% starting from the 2025-2026 academic year. In this context, the institution plans to invest €3 million by 2028. The project is part of a broader expansion strategy for the facility, valued at €20 million, fully funded by private capital through the Morphosis Capital investment fund.

Construction for the new building is scheduled for completion in March 2026. The campus will become operational from Module IV of the 2025-2026 academic year. It will feature a building with 10 classrooms, two modern laboratories, a library, a conference hall, a cafeteria, and a sports hall.

Thus, from the 2025-2026 academic year, Little London Theoretical High School will introduce two new high school classes – science and humanities – each with 20 places, with the prospect of further expansion in the coming years.

“Little London is not an international school in the classic sense; rather, it's a robust Romanian alternative that blends the tradition of the national system with best practices from modern pedagogy. Students follow the Romanian curriculum and sit the Romanian Baccalaureate exam, but in their early years, they benefit from an international foundation through the PYP (Primary Years Programme) system, implemented up to the end of 4th grade. We are one of the few private schools that choose to embrace the Romanian system, not shy away from it. We don't train children to fit into one system, but to successfully navigate multiple structures and different cultures, preparing them for universities both in Romania and abroad”, stated Luminița Macsim, Founding Member of Little London International Academy.

Currently, “Little London” Theoretical High School is the private school with the largest number of students enrolled for national examinations within the Romanian system in Ilfov. Here, children with varied academic levels are accepted, without elitist selection, with an emphasis on raising students' knowledge levels within the school. Starting with this school year, the institution received the status of Pilot School from the Ministry of Education and Research, for the implementation of a pilot program inspired by the model applied at the "Gheorghe Lazăr" National College. Thus, starting from Module III of the 2025-2026 academic year, 12th grade students will focus exclusively on disciplines relevant to the Baccalaureate exam, depending on their chosen stream. This restructuring aims to optimise learning time, reduce stress associated with studying subjects of low relevance to the final assessment, increase academic performance, and, not least, personalise the educational path according to each student's individual objectives.

"For us, the value of a school isn't measured in awards, but in real journeys. We are genuinely delighted when a student who entered high school with an average of 7 manages to achieve over 9 in the Baccalaureate. This is because the school didn't label them, but offered authentic confidence and support. Our vision is to build a school that develops autonomous, responsible, and high-achieving students, supported by a relevant, adapted, and sustainable educational framework”, added Alexandra Toader, Educational Director of Little London International Academy.

With a united community, qualified teachers, and a growing number of educational counsellors, “Little London” Theoretical High School continues to build a school focused on the modern needs of students, where important decisions are made transparently, in the best interests of the students.

“Little London has demonstrated that an educational model based on authentic support, in which each student is treated individually, can have a major impact. The academic results obtained confirm the effectiveness of our model: over 90% of students achieve averages of 8 or higher in the National Assessment or Baccalaureate, and an increasing number gain admission to top universities in the country and abroad. The institution was already operating at maximum capacity, and demand continues to grow. For this reason, the decision to support the expansion of the school came naturally – it is a solid project, with excellent results and a dedicated team that sustainably delivers performance," said David Masculic, Investment Director at Morphosis Capital.

The institution plans to double its enrolment capacity in the coming years.

*This is a press release.