Real estate company Lion’s Head Investments names new Country Manager in RO

Bulgarian real estate group Lion’s Head Investments has appointed Anca Simionescu as Country Manager of its operations in Romania.

She will be responsible for implementing the group’s strategy in the country.

Anca Simionescu is a senior real estate professional who was responsible for various office and residential projects in Bucharest. With 15 years of experience in commercial and residential real estate investment, asset management and business development, she successfully identified new business opportunities, new expansion areas and markets for different business lines. She was part of the managerial teams of companies such as Skanska Romania and Forte Partners. She has a degree in Robotics, obtained at the Polytechnic University of Bucharest and a master's degree from the University of Osaka.

Sofia-based Lion’s Head Investments is a joint venture between Bulgarian group AG Capital and South-African financial group Old Mutual Property.

The company owns the Oregon Park office complex in Bucharest, which has 70,000 sqm of modern offices in Bucharest’s biggest business hub (Barbu Vacarescu-Floreasca).

(Photo courtesy of the company)

