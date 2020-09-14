Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 08:13
Real Estate
Romanian businessman moves from HoReCa to real estate
14 September 2020
Romanian entrepreneur Stefan Mandachi, known for building the first meter of motorway in the Moldova region, is disappointed with the Government's support for investors in the HoReCa sector, where he has been active so far.

He plans to switch to investments in the real estate sector and the chemical industry (production of disinfectants).

He said that he decided to tap into other industries several months ago when he realized that expecting the state support would lead to his businesses' collapse.

"I have signed a partnership with an important bank with which we will invest massively in the next two years," says Mandachi, quoted by Wall-street.ro.

The businessman from Suceava decided to invest in new fields, which he considers less vulnerable compared to the HoReCa field.

He will build 400 houses in the counties of Suceava, Iasi, Cluj. The homes will have 119 sqm, 160 sqm, and 210 sqm and will start at EUR 84,500.

Mandachi has already purchased land plots in Suceava, Cluj, and Iasi, and will rely on his own funds and bank loans for financing.

The other new business launched by Mandachi is a new company that makes protection products against COVID-19. He has invested EUR 300,000 in producing alcohol, soap, disinfectants, and antibacterial gel that he will launch on October 1, 2020, under the Tepes brand.

Mandachi's best-known business is the Spartan fast-food chain. He also owns a four-star hotel and several ballrooms in Suceava.

(Photo: Stefan Mandachi Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Normal
