Romania photo of the day: Light-art festival brings unique installations to five Bucharest parks

Lights on Romania Festival arrived in Bucharest for the first time, bringing unique installations to five parks in the capital’s District 2. (Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

According to District 2 mayor Radu Mihaiu, locals and tourists can admire the nine installations until December 19.

Two of them, namely Gaia by Luke Jerram (opening photo) and We are here by Silviu Ciora, are located in Ioanid Park, while another two - Firefly Field and Social Sparkles, both creations of Studio Toer, are awaiting visitors in Obor Park.

At the same time, Sticlariei Park hosts the installations named Breathe (by Markus Anders & Circus Lumineszenz) and Private Moon (by Leonid Tishkov), while Tei Park hosts Oumua (by Circus Lumineszenz) and Cerebrum (by 6th Sense Design & Adi Balan).

A ninth installation, named Tunelul/The Tunnel and created by Silviu Ciora, can be found in the Tudor Vladimirescu Park.

