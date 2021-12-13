Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina Marica

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 12/13/2021 - 11:41
Entertainment

Romania photo of the day: Light-art festival brings unique installations to five Bucharest parks

13 December 2021
Lights on Romania Festival arrived in Bucharest for the first time, bringing unique installations to five parks in the capital’s District 2. (Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

According to District 2 mayor Radu Mihaiu, locals and tourists can admire the nine installations until December 19. 

Two of them, namely Gaia by Luke Jerram (opening photo) and We are here by Silviu Ciora, are located in Ioanid Park, while another two - Firefly Field and Social Sparkles, both creations of Studio Toer, are awaiting visitors in Obor Park.

At the same time, Sticlariei Park hosts the installations named Breathe (by Markus Anders & Circus Lumineszenz) and Private Moon (by Leonid Tishkov), while Tei Park hosts Oumua (by Circus Lumineszenz) and Cerebrum (by 6th Sense Design & Adi Balan).

A ninth installation, named Tunelul/The Tunnel and created by Silviu Ciora, can be found in the Tudor Vladimirescu Park.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
