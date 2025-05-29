LIFE IS HARD: Solid financial performance in Q1 2025 and confirmation of the group’s scalable growth strategy

News from Companies

LIFE IS HARD (LIH), listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange under the LIH symbol, announces its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, confirming its strategic direction focused on sustainable growth, investment-led consolidation, and value creation in key sectors such as insurtech, digital transformation, eCommerce, and tech education.

At the consolidated level, LIH Group reported revenues of RON 9.51 million in Q1 2025. On an individual basis, Life is Hard S.A. posted a net profit of RON 237,000 — a fivefold increase compared to the same period last year - exceeding budget estimates. The company achieved a 95% budget execution rate, signaling strong alignment between planning and delivery, despite a volatile economic context. These results validate the resilience of LIH’s business model and the maturity of its investment portfolio, with a solid financial position supported by internal cash flow and non-reimbursable funds.

“2025 is the year we move from rebuilding to delivering. With a balanced financial structure, scalable platforms, and strategic investments in technology and education, we validate our active and scalable business model. We have a clear plan and the resources to deliver sustainable value for our shareholders and accelerate digital transformation in key industries,” said Cătălin Chiș, CEO of LIFE IS HARD.

Performance by Strategic Divisions

Tomorrow (Insurance) – This division contributed 53% of LIH’s revenue in Q1, consolidating the role of the 24Broker platform as the main infrastructure for insurance brokers. At the same time, 24Insurer (24MGA) recorded accelerated growth of 74%, confirming the maturity of its digital distribution model.

Engine (SMEs and Public Sector Digitalization) – Accounting for 47% of LIH’s revenue, Engine posted a nearly 2% increase in Q1. The IT&C segment grew by over 500%, and the SmartTerritory solution generated revenues of RON 465,000, proving the effectiveness of the company’s positioning as an integrated digital solutions provider for public administration and entrepreneurs.

Intention (Innovation and Exploration) – LIH strengthened its role as a digital transformation partner and talent builder through the launch of the Sales Academy program and continued to develop initiatives in health tech and education.

The LIH Ecosystem

At the group level, revenue remained stable despite asynchronous phasing between income and expenses within some entities.

Innobyte Solutions, specialized in advanced eCommerce development, increased its share capital to RON 1.61 million through a conversion of LIH-issued financing. This move reflects LIH's confidence in the company’s growth potential and supports its repositioning for accelerated performance in the coming months.

Performia Finance recorded significant growth: net profit increased by 90%, revenue by 31%, and EBITDA by 52% compared to Q1 2024. These results reinforce Performia’s role as a key financial pillar within the LIH Group and a consistent contributor to consolidated outcomes.

Outlook

In Q1 2025, the LIH Group ecosystem maintained solid foundations for sustainable growth, supported by:

Strategic diversification – active in complementary verticals such as insurance, digitalization, eCommerce, and tech education

Scalable, active business model – powered by internally developed digital platforms

Robust financial position – strong capitalization with no reliance on bank loans

Ongoing investment capacity – leveraging internal funds and EU grants

LIFE IS HARD remains committed to balanced growth, meaningful digital transformation, and value creation for shareholders, backed by a strategy centered on smart capitalization and operational efficiency. In Q1 2025, the company’s “More Life” identity becomes more than a brand promise — it represents a responsible growth strategy with real relevance to society and the Romanian capital market.

About LIFE IS HARD and Its Business Ecosystem

LIFE IS HARD S.A. (LIH) is the first Romanian software company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (AeRO Premium). Since 2021, it has been part of the BET AeRO index.

With over 20 years of experience, LIH entered a phase of accelerated development in 2020, fueled by mergers and acquisitions that significantly enhanced its financial performance and market presence. The company integrated the commercial assets of telecom distributors Active Power Solutions (APS) and TreeComm, acquired a 40% stake in financial services company Performia Finance, and fully acquired eCommerce developer Innobyte Solutions. In 2022, LIH launched LIH Ventures, an innovation arm targeting scalable startups in insurance and adjacent sectors.

LIFE IS HARD delivers advanced digital transformation solutions that help companies streamline operations and innovate through technology. The group is structured into three core divisions:

Tomorrow, focused on the insurance sector

Engine, serving SMEs and the public sector

Intention, developing emerging initiatives in health tech and education

24Broker is Romania’s leading insurtech platform, launched by LIFE IS HARD 20 years ago. Today, it supports over 11,000 users, is integrated with all major insurers, and offers access to 130+ insurance products via nearly 100 brokerage firms. With an NPS score of 49% — significantly above industry average — 24Broker is recognized as the most effective insurtech platform in the country, due to both data security and excellent customer service.

The group’s mission is to become a key technology partner for SMEs and revolutionize the insurance industry by building the most comprehensive distribution ecosystem in Central and Eastern Europe. Since 2024, this ambition is captured under the new brand promise: MORE LIFE, and the group’s tagline: “Digital solutions for business and life.”

