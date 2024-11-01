Romanian digital solutions provider Life is Hard, in collaboration with Cloud Soft, Nordlogic Software, and EfectRO, recently signed a new contract with Cluj County Council to develop the Single Desk - Ghiseul Unic application.

The contract is valued at RON 4 million (EUR 800,000) and will span three years. Its aim is to further the digitization efforts of the Cluj County Council, a process initiated in 2020 under the European SMART TERRITORY project. Through this initiative, Cluj wants to become Romania’s first SMART county.

The Single Desk platform, part of that very effort, provides an essential framework for transitioning public services into a one-stop-shop model for citizens.

Life is Hard will develop more than 30 additional solutions for the Single Desk. These new features will further streamline citizen interaction with the administration by digitalizing processes. Among these will be a Smart Registry for efficient, transparent, and secure document management and administrative workflows, digital HR management, online appointment scheduling module, tools for processed documents, etc.

The publicly-listed tech company recently reported a consolidated loss of RON 1 million from January to September 2024, contrasting with a net profit of RON 5.1 million for the same period in the previous year. Revenue reached RON 33.2 million, marking a 7% decrease, while expenses rose by 15%, totaling RON 34.2 million, as per their quarterly report, cited by Ziarul Financiar.

"The decline in LIH's profitability by the end of this reporting period, compared to the same period in 2023, is due to a drop in sales within the telecommunications sector - a field facing global challenges and stagnation, exacerbated by a change in operator—as well as strategic investments and efforts to align with the company's strategic direction,” the company said.

LIH shares are down 36% since the beginning of the year.

