German retailer Kaufland offers EUR 1 mln total bonuses to its employees in Romania

German retailer Kaufland announced that it would offer gift vouchers worth a total of EUR 1million to its employees in Romania. The bonuses will be distributed this month.

These gift vouchers are extra bonuses the retailer offers to its employees, as it marks 15 years of activity on the local market. The company said they represent an "additional thank you for the team's involvement during this period."

Kaufland said in August that it has over 15,000 employees in Romania, being one of the largest employers in the private sector. This means that, if the EUR 1 million is split equally, each employee will receive a bonus of around EUR 65.

The retailer also offered bonuses totaling EUR 1.6 million to its employees "in the front line" in March this year, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country.

The Kaufland Romania employees are to receive other special benefits around the winter holidays.

Kaufland operates 135 discount hypermarkets in Romania, and 17 of them are located in Bucharest. The group announced that it would hire 1,000 more by the end of this fiscal year - February 2021.

Kaufland is the biggest retailer in Romania in terms of turnover, with close to EUR 2.5 billion in sales in 2019. The company reported a net profit of EUR 176 million last year.

(Photo source: the company)