Libris: Why We Read Less and How to Train Our Minds in the Age of AI

LIBfest 2025 takes place between October 21–26 and explores how reading evolves alongside technology.

LIBfest, the book and cultural experiences fair organized by Libris.ro returns with an edition that examines how reading habits are being transformed in a world shaped by speed, technology, and AI. Between October 21 and 26, LIBfest 2025 brings together authors and publishers in four thought-provoking dialogues about literature, education, social violence, and artificial intelligence themes that mirror the main concerns of contemporary society.

“People might read differently, more selectively, but the need to understand the world through stories remains constant. Reading doesn’t disappear; it simply evolves with us. LIBfest 2025 highlights how reading adapts to new forms of attention, learning, and connection, while preserving its essence: the ability to turn information into understanding, and emotion into motivation,” said Loredana Tudor, Marketing Manager at Libris.

Four discussion themes at LIBfest 2025: Literature as a Mirror of Society

The 2025 edition of LIBfest features four evenings of dialogue that turn reading into a lens for observing today’s world from the crisis of reading and transitional literature to femicide reflected in fiction and the role of children’s books in a technology-driven age.

The festival opens on October 21 with the debate “Why Do We Read Less? World Literature: Decline or Metamorphosis”, a conversation between Dan Pleșa, editor at Vellant, writer and cultural journalist, and Dr. Sever Gulea, psychiatrist and Libris blogger. The dialogue explores how global reading habits are changing, whether the visible decrease in reading time truly indicates a crisis — or simply a transformation in form.

“Reading is not a social process; it’s an encounter with one’s own intimacy, with one’s own thoughts. And sometimes, especially during difficult times, people avoid such encounters with themselves because the entire dynamic of life is focused either on survival or on disconnection — a cultural consumption that is less intellectual and more about entertainment,” said Dan Pleșa during his LIBfest dialogue with Dr. Sever Gulea.

The second day focuses on “Transitional Literature”, a conversation between Cătălin Ranco Pițu, military prosecutor and author of several books reinterpreting recent history, and Dr. Sever Gulea. The discussion views literature as an archive of post-communist Romanian experience a way to understand the collective traumas of a generation that moved from survival to adaptation.

“Unfortunately, the Romanian state, through all its institutions, is still not ready to face certain uncomfortable truths about December 1989. Even when the truth is difficult or very difficult it must be told and assumed fully, because only through that can our society move forward. Accepting the truth also brings a kind of cleansing of our national karma,” said Cătălin Ranco Pițu during his LIBfest dialogue.

The third day turns to children and the future of reading, with the theme “Children’s Literature in the Age of AI.” The main guest is Alec Blenche, one of Romania’s most-read and most-loved children’s authors, consistently topping Libris bestseller charts. His books inspire curiosity, empathy, and imagination. In conversation with Augusta Oniță-Bagoly, manager of the Libris St. O. Iosif bookstore, Alec Blenche discusses how to keep imagination alive in a tech-driven world.

“Children are now used to a lot of technology and spend much of their time in virtual spaces. As authors, we must meet them halfway. I realized that to reach children, I need to speak their language, they need to recognize themselves in the dialogues and the characters. Children don’t understand you unless you speak their language,” said Alec Blenche at LIBfest.

The series closes on Friday, October 24, with a strong and unsettling topic: “Femicide Is Not Fiction.” The discussion between Anamaria Manolescu, editor at Nemira Fiction, and Dr. Sever Gulea explores how literature reflects and confronts the realities of domestic violence. Beyond statistics and headlines, it raises a painful yet necessary question: What role does literature play when real life surpasses any story?

“It’s still problematic that many families or partners who report domestic violence refuse to request a restraining order — they’d rather have their partner hospitalized or taken into custody,” observed Dr. Sever Gulea during the LIBfest discussion with Anamaria Manolescu.

Reading as a Form of Resilience: Over 800,000 Titles and Discounts of Up to 80%

The autumn edition of LIBfest 2025 highlights reading as an exercise in intellectual and emotional resilience at a time when adaptability, continuous learning, and discernment are essential skills. Through its chosen topics, LIBfest creates a dialogue between culture, education, and technology, offering the public a broad perspective on how literature responds to today’s challenges.

“Through this year’s themes, LIBfest brings forward current issues and the responsibility reading has in cultivating empathy and critical thinking. From literature that exposes abuse to books that educate and inspire, every story becomes a way of understanding the world,” added Loredana Tudor.

Alongside the dialogue sessions, participants can explore between October 21–26 an extensive book selection over 800,000 titles from top Romanian and international publishers, with discounts of up to 80%.

Visitors can purchase signed books, premium collections, and curated recommendations from the Libris.ro team. The event takes place online, and all sessions can be watched on Libris.ro, as well as on the Facebook and YouTube pages of Libris.ro — with free access.

The full program is available at www.libris.ro/libfest.

About Libris

A 100% Romanian-owned business, Libris entered the book market in 1991, starting with the St. O. Iosif bookstore in Brașov. In 2009, Libris.ro was launched and has since become one of Romania’s leading online bookstores.

Throughout the years, Libris has been an active promoter of reading, running numerous campaigns to encourage the habit. Since 2019, Libris has developed CarteTeca, a national program that equips Romanian schools with contemporary books designed to attract children and teenagers to reading.

