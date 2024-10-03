Macro

Libra Bank says fewer European funds and FDI this year in Romania

03 October 2024

The inflows of European funds are shrinking by RON 12 bln in 2024 compared to 2023, while foreign direct investments will decrease to EUR 5.6 bln from EUR 6.7 bln, according to a research report published by Libra Internet Bank’s chief economist Lucian Anghel, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The public investments of RON 120 bln will be financed from European funds in a proportion of 59% under the revised budget, compared to 68% initially envisaged, the report says.

The volume of foreign direct investments (FDI) will decrease to 1.4% of GDP from about 2% of GDP in 2023, the report points out.

Libra Internet Bank projects modest 1.2% economic growth in Romania this year and a nominal value of EUR 350 bln for the year’s GDP.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ruletkka/Dreamstime.com)

1

