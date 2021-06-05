Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Business

Liberty Steel’s Romanian subsidiary buys CO2 certificates from Liberty Ostrava

06 May 2021
The Romanian subsidiary of Liberty Steel - part of Indian billionaire Sanjeev Gupta's GFG Alliance - purchased 100 mln of CO2 certificates from sister-company Liberty Ostrava.

The transaction, worth EUR 40 million, was concluded on the night between April 29-30, just in time to allow the Romanian plant to meet the required stock of certificates and avoid costly penalties.

The move prompted concerns among the trade union at Ostrava and the Czech authorities, which insist that the money thus obtained should be used at Ostrava - and not for substituting the group's financing needs.

"The transaction was carried out at the current market price, which will be paid immediately to Liberty Ostrava, with the possibility that it will repurchase the certificates at a lower price in the future," the GFG Alliance told Financial Times.

An initial proposal to monetize part of the company's surplus CO2 certificates, in line with the law, along with multiple measures to protect the Liberty Ostrava business, were blocked by unions and the Czech government in April, GFG also said.

Meanwhile, Liberty's Romanian subsidiary needed the certificates after it sold its certificates received according to the EU legislation last year, according to Profit.ro.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

andrei@romania-insider.com

28 October 2020
Analysis: Crop production, five times more profitable than car manufacturing and as profitable as IT in Romania
