Romanian Liberals may decide to keep PM position "for the sake of stability"

The Romanian Liberal Party (PNL), which got the prime minister seat under a shared agreement with the Social Democrats (PSD), may decide not to leave the seat to their partners for the sake of stability and to prevent problems [generated by the nomination of a prime minister candidate] within the Social Democratic Party - according to Liberal MP Alexandru Muraru.

"Even [PSD leader] Marcel Ciolacu said, before the election of PM Nicolae Ciucă as PNL president, that the coalition functions smoothly and there may not be the case to rotate the prime minister," the PNL MP Muraru argued, Hotnews.ro reported.

The option was mentioned for the first time by MP Muraru - and not a top PNL leader - after the minister of investment and European projects, Marcel Bolos, assured that the Social Democrats would not leave the ruling coalition.

"I don't think that Romania can afford to face political instability under the conditions of overlapping crises that must be settled. I don't see another alternative today for Romania's governance," Marcel Boloş also said, according to Agerpres.

(Photo source: Lcva/Dreamstime.com)