Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Tue, 01/18/2022 - 08:34
Politics

New Liberal political vehicle launched in Romania

18 January 2022
The Liberal Conservative (LC) political movement was launched on Sunday (January 16) in Timisoara, in the presence of over 700 people.

The Liberal Conservative Platform was set up around a community of hundreds of liberals. The members of the initiative committee are the current local councilor of the Timişoara Local Council, Raul Ambruş, and former founding members of PNL Timiş, Cantemir Pârva, Nicolae Cocean, Ion Rila and Vinu Giumanca, Agerpres reported.

"Today can be considered the birthday of the Liberal Conservative Platform (PLC), a political movement that I announced in the summer of 2021, at the time of my exclusion from PNL Timişoara," stated said Raul Ambruş.

(Photo: Michaeljayberlin | Dreamstime.com)

