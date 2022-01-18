New Liberal political vehicle launched in Romania

The Liberal Conservative (LC) political movement was launched on Sunday (January 16) in Timisoara, in the presence of over 700 people.

The Liberal Conservative Platform was set up around a community of hundreds of liberals. The members of the initiative committee are the current local councilor of the Timişoara Local Council, Raul Ambruş, and former founding members of PNL Timiş, Cantemir Pârva, Nicolae Cocean, Ion Rila and Vinu Giumanca, Agerpres reported.

"Today can be considered the birthday of the Liberal Conservative Platform (PLC), a political movement that I announced in the summer of 2021, at the time of my exclusion from PNL Timişoara," stated said Raul Ambruş.

(Photo: Michaeljayberlin | Dreamstime.com)

