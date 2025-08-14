Rare bird returns: Lesser kestrel confirmed nesting in Romania after more than a century

In a landmark moment for Romanian ornithology, experts have confirmed the nesting of the lesser kestrel (Falco naumanni) in the country for the first time in over a century. This rare and significant event, backed by photographic evidence, marks a pivotal step in understanding and conserving this globally threatened species in the region, the Romanian Ornithological Society (SOR) said.

The initial observation occurred on May 2, 2025, when ornithologists Ciprian Fântână and József Szabó, alongside biology student Luca-Mátyás Szabó, spotted a female lesser kestrel displaying territorial behavior near Histria, in the Razelm-Sinoe lagoon complex.

The bird continued to be seen repeatedly throughout May and June by multiple independent observers. While she was often alone, a young male, believed to be in his second year, was photographed once by birdwatcher Cătălin Pomeanu.

The critical breakthrough came in early August when Luca-Mátyás Szabó and Ana Buzea observed the female's behavior over several days. They documented her catching insects and flying purposefully, suggesting she was feeding young.

After sustained monitoring, they discovered an active nest with three chicks. The physical characteristics of the young birds, along with photographic documentation, confirmed without doubt that the lesser kestrel had successfully bred in Romania's region of Dobrogea.

According to SOR, the nest was found beneath the roof of an isolated building, a typical choice for lesser kestrels, which often use human-made structures instead of building their own nests. The surrounding habitat - a mix of grasslands and agricultural fields - provided abundant access to large insects, the kestrel's preferred prey, making the area ideal for breeding.

Historically, the lesser kestrel was a breeding species in Romania during the 19th century. The last verified record of nesting dated back to 1900 in Mircea Vodă. Despite mentions in scientific literature, subsequent decades offered no concrete proof of breeding.

A single claim from 2000 in Dobrogea led to debate due to difficulties in identifying downy chicks of lesser kestrels versus the more popular common kestrel, SOR said. Since then, the species had been classified as an accidental visitor during migration seasons.

"For ornithologists and birdwatching enthusiasts, the discovery of a rare species is always a special moment, but confirming the successful nesting of the lesser kestrel in Romania after 125 years goes far beyond the simple satisfaction of a good sighting. And that achievement belongs to Luca-Mátyás Szabó," reads the SOR press release.

The varied landscapes of Dobrogea could support this recovery, provided threats such as agricultural intensification, pesticide use, urban sprawl, and overgrazing are managed responsibly, the same source said.

The Romanian Ornithological Society has pledged to monitor the nesting site closely and encourages the public to report any future sightings that could help protect this remarkable species.

(Opening photo: Two lesser kestrel chicks in the nest; from SOR, by Luca-Mátyás Szabó)