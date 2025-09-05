Business

Leroy Merlin invests EUR 28 mln in Romania this year

05 September 2025

French DIY retailer Leroy Merlin estimates its investments in Romania at some EUR 28 million this year (+50% y/y), when its sales are seen as rising by 8% from RON 3.4 billion (EUR 680 million) in 2024, Revistabiz.ro reported.

The company expects further growth as Romania’s DIY market would surge from EUR 5-6 billion this year to EUR 7-8 billion within three years.

Leroy Merlin continues to strengthen its presence on the local market by expanding its store network. In 2025, the company reached the threshold of 25 units with the inauguration of the store in Lujerului, Bucharest.

The expansion continues in the coming period: for 2026, the company plans to open three new stores in Bistrița, Brăila, and Galați.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alexandr Blinov/Dreamstime.com)

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alexandr Blinov/Dreamstime.com)

