Culture

Hervé Le Tellier, José Luís Peixoto, guests of literature festivals in Romania

15 October 2021
French writer Hervé Le Tellier, the winner of the 2020 Prix Goncourt for L’anomalie, is scheduled to take part in the opening event of the Timişoara International Literature Festival (FILTM), the event’s organizers announced.

FILTM is set to take place between October 27 and October 29, with scaled-back attendance and in keeping with current sanitary norms.

The public can attend a series of debates and readings at the Art Museum in Timişoara. The lists of guests includes Romanian writers such as Petre Cimpoeşu, Daniel Vighi, Viorel Marineasa, Magda Cârneci, Simona Popescu, Bogdan Ghiu, Florin Iaru and Romulus Bucur.

The program is available here.

At the same time, Portuguese author José Luís Peixoto is a guest of the Iaşi International Literature and Translation Festival (FILIT).

The event, scheduled for October 20 to October 24, has a program covering its already established sections: Writers in the Centre (meetings and debates at Museums’ House), Writers and Their Young Readers, The Childhood House (streamed online), the Alecart Meetings, The Fantasy House, Meetings of the Logos Club, and FILIT Evenings, held at Vasile Alecsandri National Theatre.

The program of the festival is available here.

A reservation is needed for access to FILIT Evenings. Access to all events is made in keeping with current sanitary norms.

(Photo: Nataliia Shcherbyna | Dreamstime.com)

