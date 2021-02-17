Romanian lawmakers defer once again draft law on cutting “special pensions”

Three draft bills aimed at cutting the lawmakers' "special pensions" will be reviewed by the expert committees "in a very short time - one week at most," the head of the Deputies Chamber, Ludovic Orban, announced on February 16, G4media.ro reported.

Orban said that all the draft bills share "similar content" and expressed hopes that one of the bills ("does not matter which one") could still be subject to a vote by the deputies on February 17.

The three competing draft laws were promoted by the three main political forces now in Parliament: the National Liberal Party (PNL), the reformist platform USR-PLUS, and the Social Democrats (PSD). All of them were initiated during the previous legislature and re-launched after the general elections in December.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)