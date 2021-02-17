Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/17/2021 - 09:05
Politics

Romanian lawmakers defer once again draft law on cutting “special pensions”

17 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Three draft bills aimed at cutting the lawmakers' "special pensions" will be reviewed by the expert committees "in a very short time - one week at most," the head of the Deputies Chamber, Ludovic Orban, announced on February 16, G4media.ro reported.

Orban said that all the draft bills share "similar content" and expressed hopes that one of the bills ("does not matter which one") could still be subject to a vote by the deputies on February 17.

The three competing draft laws were promoted by the three main political forces now in Parliament: the National Liberal Party (PNL), the reformist platform USR-PLUS, and the Social Democrats (PSD). All of them were initiated during the previous legislature and re-launched after the general elections in December. 

Deputy PM Barna says RO lawmakers will abolish their “special pensions” on Feb 17

[email protected]

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/17/2021 - 09:05
Politics

Romanian lawmakers defer once again draft law on cutting “special pensions”

17 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Three draft bills aimed at cutting the lawmakers' "special pensions" will be reviewed by the expert committees "in a very short time - one week at most," the head of the Deputies Chamber, Ludovic Orban, announced on February 16, G4media.ro reported.

Orban said that all the draft bills share "similar content" and expressed hopes that one of the bills ("does not matter which one") could still be subject to a vote by the deputies on February 17.

The three competing draft laws were promoted by the three main political forces now in Parliament: the National Liberal Party (PNL), the reformist platform USR-PLUS, and the Social Democrats (PSD). All of them were initiated during the previous legislature and re-launched after the general elections in December. 

Deputy PM Barna says RO lawmakers will abolish their “special pensions” on Feb 17

[email protected]

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

17 February 2021
RI +
Two Swiss investors make premium Angus beef in the green meadows of Transylvania
12 February 2021
RI +
Three international startups with Romanian co-founders that raised nine-digit investments
11 February 2021
Language
Saying ‘I love you’ in Romanian: Romantic phrases for Valentine’s Day (or any other day)
10 February 2021
Sports
Bucharest will host Atletico Madrid – Chelsea UEFA Champions League match
12 February 2021
Profiles & Interviews
A French writer living in Bucharest shares her take on Romania in recently-released book
12 February 2021
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania - William Cunneen (US): The country is a unique blend of hyper technology and IT startups mixed with grandma's small farm and wood-fired stoves
11 February 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Murat Büyükerk, Arctic CEO: Romania is an excellent place to live and do business
04 February 2021
Capital markets
Romania’s OMV Petrom proposes same dividend as last year despite 64% profit drop