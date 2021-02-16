Profile picture for user andreich
Politics

Deputy PM Barna says RO lawmakers will abolish their “special pensions” on Feb 17

16 February 2021
Romania’s deputy prime minister Dan Barna announced on Monday,February 15, at the end of the ruling coalition meeting, that the draft law that aims to abolish the so-called “special pensions” of lawmakers will be on the agenda of the Permanent Bureaus on February 16, G4media.ro reported.

On Wednesday, February 17, it will be on the agenda of the joint sitting of the Chamber of Deputies and Senate. The draft bill might be postponed, he admitted - but not more than one week.

According to Barna, it is a priority to solve the whole problem of special pensions, but each category must be tackled separately.

"I want to get out of this logic of rhetorical hypocrisy, which we see in various media outlets related to special pensions. Each category of pensions, called special in a generic way, must have a separate regulation and law, just to avoid the problems of constitutionality that we had in the previous legislature. […] The special pensions of the parliamentarians are a natural, logical step. For the other categories we have the working group through which we analyze which is the legally sustainable and functional approach, so that we can make the decisions to solve this situation,” explained Barna.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]

