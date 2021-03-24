Law for dismantling controversial prosecution office reaches Romanian Parliament

The draft law on abolishing the special section for investigating magistrates' crimes (SIIJ), a prosecution body designed to investigate corruption cases among magistrates, is on the agenda of March 24 sitting of the Chamber of Deputies.

The draft bill will go to the plenary vote afterward, Chamber of Deputies speaker and head of the ruling Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban announced, Hotnews.ro reported.

Asked about the amendment regarding the magistrates being prosecuted only with the consent of the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM), Orban said that this amendment to the Government's bill would not be dropped.

"The CSM (...) is an institution that has the constitutional capacity and competencies to be able to take objective decisions in this regard," Ludovic Orban stated.

