Business

Investing platform SeedBlink has new Chief Business Officer

30 July 2021
Investing platform SeedBlink, which specializes in sourcing, vetting, financing, and scaling European tech startups, named Laurentiu Ghenciu, former Global Vice President of Digital Business for Verifone, as Chief Business Officer.

From his new role, Ghenciu will focus on expanding the company’s business, leading growth and European expansion initiatives, the company said.

Laurentiu Ghenciu has over 17 years of international business development, software/SaaS experience. He recently served as Global Vice President of Digital Business for Verifone, where he led multiple departments such as sales, client management, marketing, sales operations, professional services, and finance.

He worked with companies such as Avira, ePayment, Avangate and Verifone, where he was responsible for creating and executing business development strategies across multiple geographies, building international and cross-functional teams.

“We are thrilled to add Laurentiu to our executive team. Like the rest of our senior team, Laurentiu brings a deep understanding of the software business, and he adds important expertise in sales strategy and business development. His extensive experience will be a key enabler as we continue to build SeedBlink into the leading European investment platform for tech startups. His strategic insights and deal execution will play an important role in helping us to realize that goal,” said Carmen Sebe, CEO at SeedBlink.

(Photo source: the company)

