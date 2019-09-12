A latte in Bucharest costs more than in Milan, Lisbon or Budapest

With a price of USD 2.77 for a latte at Starbucks coffee shops, Bucharest ranks above Milan and Lisbon, where the same type of coffee costs USD 2.75, as well as Budapest (USD 2.62), and Sofia (USD 2.20).

However, Bucharest is just 62nd out of the 76 cities included in the Starbucks Index compiled by Finder.com, behind other central European capitals, such as Prague, where the latte costs USD 2.94, Warsaw (USD 3.02) or Bratislava (USD 3.08).

Topping the list is Copenhagen, Denmark, where a tall latte at Starbucks costs the equivalent of USD 6.05, whereas the coffee shops in Istanbul, Turkey, charge the lowest price - just USD 1.78.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)