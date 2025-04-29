Transport

Penalties owed by Alstom for trains not delivered yet to Romania hit EUR 50 mln

29 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The late-delivery penalties calculated by Romania's Railway Reform Authority ARF for Alstom for the 37-train contract worth RON 2.4 billion (EUR 480 million) are nearing EUR 50 million, not including VAT, according to Agerpres

Out of the 37 interregional multiple electric frames RE-IR, only two have been delivered so far, of which one is already in use. All 37 should have been delivered by the end of last year. The contract includes a 15-year maintenance period as well.

ARF assures that the penalties were not written off, as claimed by passenger railway company CFR Calatori – the final beneficiary of 12 of the 37 trains. 

CFR Calatori estimates RON 30 million losses incurred last year for the non-delivery of the trains.

"The first electric train should have been delivered to CFR Calatori in December 2023 and the remaining 12 by the end of February 2024," the company's representatives said.

According to an updated delivery schedule, the third train was scheduled to be delivered to ARF in March 2025, but it did not arrive, and the last three out of the 37-unit batch are to be delivered in January 2026, according to representatives of the railway authority.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/ARF-Autoritatea pentru Reforma Feroviara)

Normal
Transport

Penalties owed by Alstom for trains not delivered yet to Romania hit EUR 50 mln

29 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The late-delivery penalties calculated by Romania's Railway Reform Authority ARF for Alstom for the 37-train contract worth RON 2.4 billion (EUR 480 million) are nearing EUR 50 million, not including VAT, according to Agerpres

Out of the 37 interregional multiple electric frames RE-IR, only two have been delivered so far, of which one is already in use. All 37 should have been delivered by the end of last year. The contract includes a 15-year maintenance period as well.

ARF assures that the penalties were not written off, as claimed by passenger railway company CFR Calatori – the final beneficiary of 12 of the 37 trains. 

CFR Calatori estimates RON 30 million losses incurred last year for the non-delivery of the trains.

"The first electric train should have been delivered to CFR Calatori in December 2023 and the remaining 12 by the end of February 2024," the company's representatives said.

According to an updated delivery schedule, the third train was scheduled to be delivered to ARF in March 2025, but it did not arrive, and the last three out of the 37-unit batch are to be delivered in January 2026, according to representatives of the railway authority.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/ARF-Autoritatea pentru Reforma Feroviara)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

29 April 2025
Politics
Romanian interim president highlights energy interconnection, transport infrastructure at Three Seas Forum
29 April 2025
Environment
BBC article highlights Romania as “the European nation where bears roam free”
29 April 2025
Politics
Tight race ahead of Romania’s presidential elections, MKOR poll finds
29 April 2025
Energy
Romanian energy minister calls for calm after major power outages in Spain, Portugal
29 April 2025
Transport
Romania receives an offer for H2-powered trains from Siemens
29 April 2025
Defense
US State Department approves USD 280 mln Patriot air defense system sale to Romania
28 April 2025
Politics
The role and powers of the president of Romania: a short guide
28 April 2025
Business
ING, Unicredit finance Digi’s development of fiber optic networks in Europe with EUR 200 mln