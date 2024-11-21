Last two F-16 jets land in Romania, completing European Training Center fleet

The final two F-16 Fighting Falcon jets from the Royal Netherlands Air Force arrived on Wednesday, November 20, at the 86th Air Base "Lieutenant Aviator Gheorghe Mociorniță" in Fetești, the Ministry of Defense announced. They complete the fleet of 18 aircraft assigned to the European F-16 Training Center, established to enhance pilot training capabilities in Romania.

The first five aircraft arrived in Romania in November last year, followed by an additional 11.

With the arrival of the final two aircraft, the training squadron is now fully operational, meeting commitments made by Romania and its partners, the ministry said.

The European F-16 Training Center, a collaboration between the Romanian Ministry of National Defense and the Dutch Ministry of Defense, aims to provide advanced training for pilots from Romania, NATO allies, and partner nations, including Ukraine. The first group of Romanian pilots completed the training program in July 2024, while four Ukrainian pilots are currently undergoing training.

Officially launched on November 13, 2023, the Center reflects commitments made at the NATO Vilnius Summit in July 2023. During the summit, Romania and other NATO allies, including Belgium, Canada, Denmark, and the UK, signed a declaration to train Ukrainian Air Force personnel on F-16 fighter jets.

(Photo source: Facebook/ Forţele Aeriene Române, Baza 86 Aeriană Borcea)