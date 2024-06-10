Lasselsberger plans EUR 166 mln ceramic tiles plant in Romania

Austrian group Lasselsberger, already active in Romania, plans to expand its production base with a new plant where it would invest RON 823 million (EUR 166 million, VAT included), Economica.net reported.

For the project, the company applied to get a state grant in the amount of RON 133 million (EUR 21 million) under the scheme dedicated by the Romanian government to companies in the construction materials industry.

The new plant would be developed in Sandulesti, Cluj County.

On the Romanian market, the group operates through the companies Lasselsberger and Sanex. Lasselsberger owns the Romanian brand Cesarom (ceramic tiles), which is produced in the Sanex factory in Cluj-Napoca.

(Photo source: Roman Dombrowski/Dreamstime.com)