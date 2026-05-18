Emmy-winning marketing executive Lars Silberbauer to headline Bucharest Tech Week 2026

Bucharest Tech Week 2026 will bring together global experts from companies including Microsoft, Nike, IBM, and Bayer during its five Business Summits scheduled for June 15-19 in Bucharest. The headline speaker will be Lars Silberbauer, an Emmy-winning marketing executive known for leading digital transformation projects at brands including LEGO, MTV, Nokia, and the International Olympic Committee.

The annual event will take place at NORD Events Center by Globalworth and is expected to host more than 1,500 professionals and over 50 international and local speakers.

Lars Silberbauer will open the Innovation Summit on June 15 with a keynote titled “Do what feels right. Not what feels safe.” In the session, he is expected to discuss how global brands can remain culturally relevant amid rapid technological change and shifting consumer behavior, according to the organizers.

Silberbauer previously led digital transformation efforts at LEGO Group, where the company became one of the world’s most engaging brands on social media and the leading toy brand on YouTube. His work has received international recognition, including Cannes Lions awards and an Emmy.

The conference will also feature Dani Rayner, former Director of Marketing Planning and Operations at Netflix, who will speak about branding and artificial intelligence in a session titled “Building Brands in the Age of Algorithms.”

Other announced speakers include Elaine Barsoom, former Global Head of AI and Tech Innovation Partnerships at Nike, Özden Yiğit, Lee Stott, and Eric Deandrea.

The organizers said the 2026 edition marks the 10th anniversary of Bucharest Tech Week and will focus on practical applications of technology in business, including artificial intelligence, software architecture, digital transformation, and workplace innovation.

Tickets for the Business Summits are available through the event’s official website, with discounted prices valid until May 28.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)