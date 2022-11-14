Largest real estate fair in Romania to welcome home buyers and investors

The Bucharest Real Estate Salon (Salonul Imobiliar Bucuresti, or SIB) will take place between November 18-20 at the Palace of the Parliament, offering apartments and homes at prices ranging between EUR 40,000 and EUR 6.8 mln.

The companies attending the real estate fair aim to capitalize on the funds that Romanians, like others, managed to save over the pandemic. Despite the rising inflation – or because of it – some are now looking to safeguard their savings by investing them in the real estate sector.

Real estate developers at the fair will offer visitors apartments and houses in newly-built residential complexes in Bucharest, but also seaside and offshore properties. Quantum Premium Modules Group, AXXIS Nova Resort & Spa, Rovere, Oba different by Luxury, North Avenue by A|B Imobiliare, Nordis, Aqua City, Maniu 141, EnVogue Residence, and other developers are participating in this year’s edition of the SIB.

Real estate agents and credit and loan brokers will also be present at the fair. Along with developers, they will offer visitors of the SIB exclusive deals and discounted prices.

The fair takes place over a space of roughly 5500 square meters and features 98 exhibitors with a total of 595,000 square meters of newly-built apartments and houses up for grabs.

Entry is free-of-charge, and SIB organizers will also offer visitors fine wines and other culinary delicacies for free.

(Photo source: SIB on Facebook)