Large audience at national premiere of Romanian black-and-white film Morometii 2

Moromeții 2, one of the most anticipated films of the year, had its national premiere in the city of Oradea, on Monday evening, October 29.

The two screenings attracted a large audience, with more than 1,000 people coming to see the movie at the Regina Maria Theater, local Digi24 reported. Film director Stere Gulea was also present at the event.

The promotional tour is to reach over 50 cities across Romania in the coming period, according to information on the film’s dedicated Facebook page. The gala premiere is scheduled for November 5, and will take place at Sala Palatului in Bucharest. The film will arrive in cinemas on November 16.

Moromeții 2 is an adaptation of Marin Preda’s novel Moromeții (The Moromete Family), a classic of Romanian literature. Its director is Stere Gulea, who also directed the first Moromeții film 30 years ago. The image is signed by Vivi Drăgan Vasile, one of the most appreciated directors of photography in Romania.

The film continues the story of the family of Ilie Moromete, focusing on the youngest son Niculae. The years 1945-1946 find Ilie Moromete aged, but still in power. The tensions between him and his second wife, Catrina, continue while Niculae is being tested by the promises of the new world, where everything is possible. The two main characters, Ilie Moromete and his son Niculae, have opposing views of the political and social changes and are always in conflict because of this.

The cast includes Horațiu Mălăele (as Ilie Moromete) and Dana Dogaru (Catrina Moromete), alongside Iosif Paștina (Niculae Moromete), Răzvan Vasilescu (Cocoșilă), Gheorghe Visu (Matei Dimir), Oana Pellea (Fica), Andi Vasluianu (Vasile al Moașei), Florin Zamfirescu (Țugurlan), and George Mihăiță (Aristide).

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Facebook / Tudor Giurgiu; photo by Remus Toderici)