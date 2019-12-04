Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 04/12/2019 - 15:26
Events
Singer Lara Fabian comes to Bucharest for two concerts in November
12 April 2019
Belgian-Italian singer Lara Fabian will return to Romania this November for two concerts set to take place at Sala Palatului in Bucharest. The shows are scheduled for November 18 and November 19.

The performances in the Romanian capital are part of the singer’s “50 World Tour,” which celebrates the artist’s 50th birthday and 30 years of career, and is dedicated to her 14th album, "Papillon,” News.ro reported. Lara Fabian will perform both new songs and famous songs such as "Je t'aime" and "Je suis malade.”

The tickets, which cost between RON 185 and RON 485, can be purchased from the locations in the Eventim network, Sala Palatului, or online at Eventim.ro.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Eventim.ro)

Get in Touch with Us