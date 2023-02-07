Language learning app Drops adds Romanian to its offer

Drops - a Kahoot! Company, a leading language learning app, announced on Monday, February 6, that it also added the Romanian language and course to its platform. Thus, the app now offers courses in all five main Romance languages.

According to the company, the new Romanian language course will provide users with a comprehensive introduction to the language and over 40 topics that range from beginner to advanced words and phrases. The topics are designed to cater to a wide range of users, from those who are just starting to learn Romanian to those who want to take their language skills to the next level.

"We are thrilled to add Romanian to our offerings and provide our users with the opportunity to learn a language spoken by nearly 30 million people worldwide," said Frederik Cordes, CPO & GM of Drops. "We believe that language learning should be accessible, fun and engaging, and this latest addition to our app reinforces our commitment to providing the best possible language learning experience."

The company also said that, as Romania is one of the countries welcoming Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war, the new Romanian course is also meant to help them "feel more at ease in their new surroundings."

Last year, over 185,000 free Premium subscriptions were given out to Ukrainian refugees worldwide - sparking the start of the Drops Refugee programme, the company explained. As the war continues, memberships are still being offered to those needing them, and previous memberships will be extended.

Drops is available on the App Store and Google Play Store and offers courses in over 45 languages. The app uses a gamified approach to language learning and is designed to help users reach their language learning goals quickly.

(Photo source: Transversospinales | Dreamstime.com)