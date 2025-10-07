Kyiv–Bucharest direct train service to begin this week

Romania’s national railway operator, CFR Călători, announced that a new direct international train service will connect Kyiv and Bucharest beginning this Friday, October 10, marking a significant addition to cross-border rail links between Romania and Ukraine.

According to a statement released by the company, the new route will operate via Ungheni and will offer a direct overnight connection between the Ukrainian and Romanian capitals in both directions.

The international train IR 99/401 will depart Kyiv at 06:30 and arrive at Bucharest Nord station at 06:47 the following day, with service starting on October 10/11. The return train, IR 402/100, will depart Bucharest Nord at 19:10 and reach Kyiv at 19:34 the next day, beginning service on October 11/12.

CFR Călători said that the price of a one-way ticket between Bucharest Nord and Kyiv, in a sleeping car compartment with four berths, is EUR 73.40.

CFR Călători, officially known as Societatea Națională de Transport Feroviar de Călători, is Romania’s national passenger rail operator. The company provides public rail transport domestically and internationally.

(Photo source: Jerome Cid/Dreamstime.com)