Romania scores second win in UEFA Nations League

Romania's national football team defeated Lithuania 3-1 (1-1) on Monday evening, September 9, in the first home match for coach Mircea Lucescu since his return. The win comes after another impressive victory against Kosovo (3-0) in the first match of the UEFA Nations League group stage.

Valentin Mihăilă, Răzvan Marin, and Alexandru Mitriță scored for Romania on Monday, while Kucys obtained Lithuania's goal. Marin had also scored against Kosovo.

The match at Steaua Stadium started perfectly for the Romanian team, with a goal in the fourth minute following an excellent pass from Stanciu. Lithuania responded with an attack that brought them close to scoring but the Romanian goalkeeper made the save. Lithuania brought the score to 1-1 in the 34th minute.

Lithuania scored again in the 78th minute through Antanavicius but the goal was disallowed after a VAR review. Romania regained the lead in the 87th minute when Ianis Hagi was fouled, resulting in a penalty shot. The team coached by Lucescu scored again in the 92nd minute.

The match was part of group C2 of the UEFA Nations League, and it marked Mircea Lucescu's first home game since returning as head coach. In the group standings, Romania now has six points and is in first place, followed by Kosovo and Cyprus, each with three points. Lithuania sits at the bottom without any points, according to News.ro.

Lucescu, 79 years old, returned to the national team in August after 38 years. He ranks third all-time among the most decorated coaches globally, based on the number of trophies won. In his first match back, Romania defeated Kosovo 3-0.

Romania is now set to face Cyprus on October 12.

Before the match in Bucharest, a moment of silence was held in memory of Christoph Daum, Romania’s former coach, who passed away at 70.

(Photo source: Echipa națională de fotbal a României on Facebook)