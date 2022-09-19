KINOdiseea International Youth Film Festival reaches Tulcea

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

The International film festival for young audiences – KINOdiseea is coming to Tulcea between September 22 and 25 at the Jean Bart Theater and Casa Avramide, bringing nine films and three workshops for children.

Audiences of all ages can enjoy the movies featured in the 2022 edition of KINOdiseea. Festivalgoers can see classics and new films awarded during the last two years at important film festivals for the young audience and not only, such as the Zurich Film Festival, the Brussels Animation Film Festival, the Lithuanian Film Awards, and Children KinoFest.

Among the movies to be shown on screen at the festival are Dragon Princesse (France), A butterfly’s heart (Lithuania), Laura’s star (Germany), Viktor Robot (Ukraine), Merge și-așa (Romania), Lemony Snicket’s a series of unfortunate events (Germany-US), and Belle (Japan).

There will also be a stop-motion animation workshop taught by actor Paul Grec on September 22 and 23, followed by a screenwriting workshop coordinated by director Andrei Răuţu on September 25.

KINOdiseea is the largest children's film festival in Central and South-Eastern Europe. It is a member of ECFA - European Children's Film Association.

Over 150,000 people attended the previous 13 editions of the festival in Bucharest and other cities around the country.

(Photo source: Kinodiseea on Facebook)