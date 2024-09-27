KINOdiseea film festival for young audiences holds 16th edition in Bucharest next month

KINOdiseea - the international film festival for young audiences returns to Bucharest for its 16th edition next month. Scheduled for October 9-13, the event will take place at the Gloria Hall and the Peasant Museum Cinema.

In addition to the selection of films dedicated to audiences of all ages, the festival also includes a series of fun and interactive activities, such as juggling shows, modelable balloons, and face painting.

The films that joined this year's lineup have educational and social themes and have been appreciated by international audiences and film critics and awarded at important film festivals for young audiences (Annecy International Animated Film Festival, BUFF Malmö, Kristiansand CFF, Locarno Kids IFF, Just Film CFF Tallinn, and Zlin CFF 2024).

The list includes Fox and Hare Save the Forest directed by Mascha Halberstad, The Pinchers' High Voltage Heist directed by Leif Lindblom, Benoit Chieux's Sirocco and the Kingdom of the Winds, and Sarah Winkenstette's Greetings from Mars.

KINOdiseea is the largest film festival for children in Central and South-Eastern Europe. The festival is a member of ECFA – European Children's Film Association.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organisers)