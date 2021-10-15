Profile picture for user sfodor
RO project focuses on children’s entrepreneurial education

15 October 2021
Kids in Business, a project aimed at teaching business concepts to children aged 6 to 14, has the medium and long-term target of creating a national ecosystem of entrepreneurial education.

The project was launched in 2012 by Nicoleta Munteanu, a founder and main shareholder of Euroinsol, and was set up as a business in 2020, following a EUR 200,000 investment. The sum covered the development of entrepreneurial education programs, organizing fairs for the young entrepreneurs, interactive textbooks, apps and games, and the establishment of an entrepreneurial hub for children in Bucharest’s District 2, according to a release.

So far, more than 1,500 pupils in public and private schools have taken part in the project, open to children who want to take individual courses, schools who wish to add entrepreneurial education to their optional curricula, or companies interested in supporting social projects. As part of the project, Romanian entrepreneurs hold workshops and mentors teach children various business concepts. 

Several public and private schools in Bucharest, Braşov, Cluj and Chişinău have integrated the programs of Kids in Business so far. Children were also able to present their ideas at the Kids in Business fair, where they sold the products they made or various services, following a business plan they drafted. 

(Photo: Robert Kneschke | Dreamstime.com)

