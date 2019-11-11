Kido Express: Train takes children to meet Santa Claus in Romanian mountain resort

A new winter edition of the children’s train Kido Express takes place on December 14.

The train will depart from Bucharest’s Gara de Nord train station to take children to the mountain resort of Sinaia, where the young passengers will visit the workshop of Santa Claus.

In Sinaia, the children will visit the Elves’ Department, while the parents will find their mission in the Etpna Department. Those taking part in the trip will get to help Santa Claus sort out letters and design toys that will reach children on Christmas Eve.

Children who have good results at school but come from vulnerable regions will also join the trip.

A Kido Express package costs RON 600 (EUR 126) for children and RON 600 for adults. More details are available on the train’s website and Facebook page.

(Photo courtesy of the organizers)

