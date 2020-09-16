KFC Romania seeks 400 workers to support home delivery

Fast food restaurant chain KFC Romania wants to employ over 400 people and is ready to pay gross salaries of up to RON 3,400 - which is just above the average wage in the country.

The open positions are for kitchen workers, cooks, cashiers, and the locations are in Bucharest, Sibiu, Constanta, Timisoara, Cluj, Brasov, Ploiesti, Targoviste, Oradea, and Arad.

The company says KFC Delivery service is constantly expanding to cover the rising demand from consumers, with home orders becoming an increasingly popular consumer habit.

Therefore, KFC has 32 positions available for the courier position in Bucharest alone.

KFC has in its portfolio 83 restaurants throughout Romania and over 3,000 employees.

Each unit has teams of about 35 to 60 employees, depending on the type of restaurant: food court, Drive-Thru, or street restaurant.

Sphera Franchise Group, the operator of KFC restaurants in Romania, is the largest group in the local foodservice industry. It also owns the franchise companies operating the Pizza Hut, Pizza Hut Delivery, and Taco Bell local restaurants.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]