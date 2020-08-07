KFC, Pizza Hut franchise owner in Romania opens new restaurant

Sphera Franchise Group, the owner of the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell franchises in Romania, decided to open another restaurant under the KFC label in Baia Mare, despite the adverse conditions and uncertain outlook.

"The year 2020 is a real challenge for the HoReCa industry. We are confident that, by collaborating with the authorities and applying rigorous standards, aimed at carrying out the activity in restaurants in the safest conditions, we will gradually be able to return to normal," said Marian Gogu, general manager of KFC Romania.

From a five-fold contraction of its sales in the first stage of the coronavirus outbreak, the sales of SFG stabilized in June at 35% of the sales in the same month last year.

SFG also operates the KFC brand in the Republic of Moldova and Italy.

During the lockdown period, the KFC chain kept active 40% of its restaurants, while in the case of Pizza Hut only one in three units (33%) remained active. All Taco Bell bars were closed because they were positioned exclusively in mall food court areas. All Italian restaurants were also closed.

