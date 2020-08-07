Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 08:30
Business
KFC, Pizza Hut franchise owner in Romania opens new restaurant
08 July 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Sphera Franchise Group, the owner of the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell franchises in Romania, decided to open another restaurant under the KFC label in Baia Mare, despite the adverse conditions and uncertain outlook.

"The year 2020 is a real challenge for the HoReCa industry. We are confident that, by collaborating with the authorities and applying rigorous standards, aimed at carrying out the activity in restaurants in the safest conditions, we will gradually be able to return to normal," said Marian Gogu, general manager of KFC Romania.

From a five-fold contraction of its sales in the first stage of the coronavirus outbreak, the sales of SFG stabilized in June at 35% of the sales in the same month last year.

SFG also operates the KFC brand in the Republic of Moldova and Italy.

During the lockdown period, the KFC chain kept active 40% of its restaurants, while in the case of Pizza Hut only one in three units (33%) remained active. All Taco Bell bars were closed because they were positioned exclusively in mall food court areas. All Italian restaurants were also closed.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 08:30
Business
KFC, Pizza Hut franchise owner in Romania opens new restaurant
08 July 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Sphera Franchise Group, the owner of the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell franchises in Romania, decided to open another restaurant under the KFC label in Baia Mare, despite the adverse conditions and uncertain outlook.

"The year 2020 is a real challenge for the HoReCa industry. We are confident that, by collaborating with the authorities and applying rigorous standards, aimed at carrying out the activity in restaurants in the safest conditions, we will gradually be able to return to normal," said Marian Gogu, general manager of KFC Romania.

From a five-fold contraction of its sales in the first stage of the coronavirus outbreak, the sales of SFG stabilized in June at 35% of the sales in the same month last year.

SFG also operates the KFC brand in the Republic of Moldova and Italy.

During the lockdown period, the KFC chain kept active 40% of its restaurants, while in the case of Pizza Hut only one in three units (33%) remained active. All Taco Bell bars were closed because they were positioned exclusively in mall food court areas. All Italian restaurants were also closed.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

08 July 2020
Business
Digital technology company Brillio, controlled by Bain Capital, takes over firm founded by Romanians in US
08 July 2020
Social
Photo of the day: Wave-like storm cloud over popular Romanian seaside resort
08 July 2020
Business
Romanian tech firms develop biometric technology to prevent students from cheating in online exams
07 July 2020
Business
Romanian airline Blue Air resumes flights to the UK, Spain, Italy and Belgium
07 July 2020
Social
Romanian midwife becomes one of the images of the UK’s National Health Service
06 July 2020
Business
AmCham Romania survey: 55% of member-companies expect lower revenues this year
07 July 2020
Profiles & Interviews
The 2020 goal: Leslie Hawke on giving underprivileged children access to early education, leaving Romania, and the country’s hidden resource
01 July 2020
Business
Romanian Government’s plan for economic recovery includes EUR 5 bln grants for companies