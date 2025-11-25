Tech

Kerr Cheng appointed to lead Honor Romania

25 November 2025

Honor appointed Kerr Cheng as the new country manager for Romania, placing him at the helm during a “key phase” of the brand’s expansion in Central and Eastern Europe. The company said Romania remains one of its most dynamic and strategically important markets in the region, and Cheng will be responsible for accelerating local growth starting in the fourth quarter of this year.

Kerr Cheng joined Honor in 2024 as country manager for Bulgaria. With more than 18 years of experience in telecommunications and technology, he has previously held senior management roles at Huawei and TCL Mobile, overseeing operations across multiple Western European and Asian markets.

“I am honored to lead Honor Romania and to contribute to the brand’s next stage of growth in a key European market,” Cheng said.

Kerr Cheng succeeds Stanley Yan, who led Honor’s Romanian business for the past three years and played a central role in establishing the brand locally, the company said.

Honor described Romania as a tech-forward market, noting that its flagship Magic series, mid-range Numbers lineup, and foldable devices such as the Magic V3 and V5 have already gained significant traction. The company said one in five Romanians spontaneously associates Honor with smartphones.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

