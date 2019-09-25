German telecom equipment producer expands production facility in Timisoara

German company Kathrein, a producer of antennas for mobile, broadcasting and terrestrial communications, has developed a new production facility in Timisoara, Romania, to expand the production capacity of the plant it already owns in the city.

The new production facility will cover an area of 5,000 sqm, adding one fifth to the existing 25,000 sqm plant. It will also create 50 new jobs in addition to the 2,200 the German company now has in Romania.

The new production facility is located in the VGP Park project in Timisoara, one of the most modern industrial parks in western Romania. Dunwell, a local brokerage agency specialized in the industrial sector, assisted the German group with the expansion.

“Romania is on foreign investors' map, being an attractive option for logistics and production facility units. After Bucharest, which has attracted the most industrial investments, Timisoara area is considered to be one of the most important destinations for such projects, benefitting from a good infrastructure and connection with Western Europe, doubled by well prepared and skilled workforce,” said Daniel Cautiș, managing partner Dunwell.

“We expect new investments to rise in this region, production and warehousing as well, but we also see a great interest in Eastern Romania, in less busy areas, which could translate into developing a new market and setting the ground for future opportunities, for industries such as the automotive, which have been taking into consideration locations plans, such as Iasi, Roman or Bacau, for their production units in our country,” he added.

(Photo source: Dunwell)