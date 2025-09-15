June Communications strengthens its management structure. Bianca Caragea appointed as Operations Manager

News from Companies

The agency plans to expand its team and reach a turnover of EUR 450,000 by year-end.

June Communications (JUNE), a business-to-business PR and integrated communications agency, has appointed Bianca Caragea as its new Operations Manager. The step strengthens the agency’s management team as it enters a new stage of growth after seven years of sustained expansion and a portfolio of more than 80 clients. JUNE works with companies in technology, financial services, environment, and energy to expand and consolidate their presence in emerging markets. Iuliana Floricică, Co-founder & CEO of JUNE, emphasized that the evolution of the management team represents a natural step in consolidating and expanding the agency. Bianca Caragea, who has been part of JUNE since 2020, brings diverse communications experience and a focus on operational excellence, performance, and creativity.

Founded in 2018 as an independent agency, JUNE has recorded consistent year-on-year growth in revenue, professional team size, and client portfolio. The agency has attracted young talent eager to build a career in communications, journalists seeking a professional change, and senior PR and marketing professionals looking to leverage their experience. Since its founding, JUNE has contributed to the launch of more than 40 start-ups, supported the SMEs in scaling their business, and consolidated the market position of several international corporations.

Throughout its seven years of operation, JUNE has collaborated with over 80 companies from key sectors, including finance, technology, agriculture, and the environment. Its portfolio includes brands such as Aon, SIGNAL IDUNA, Bolt Business, Agra Asigurari, CBRE, Bozankaya, Smart Fintech, Agreena, Tarfin, Fortech Investments, IT Smart Systems, Waterdrop, Brand Management, Generatik, Omnicredit, Best Credit, Instant Factoring, Linnify, SanoPass, Oveit, Make IT in Oradea, Filbo, Mogo, Photomate, Symphopay, and others.

“I founded JUNE with the vision of building an agile agency, close to people and brands, and able to respond quickly in decisive moments. The progress of recent years has confirmed that we are on the right track, and strengthening the management team is a natural step in this journey. We stay connected to the dynamics of the business environment and adapt constantly to remain relevant for our clients. This new operational role will help us sustain accelerated growth and turn ambitious plans into tangible results”, said Iuliana Floricică, Co-founder & CEO of JUNE.

Bianca Caragea joined the agency in 2020, during an early stage of development, and has directly contributed to expanding the client portfolio and developing impactful campaigns. Her professional journey at JUNE, from PR & Marketing Executive and Client Service Manager to Operations Manager, reflects her commitment to excellence in project execution and alignment with the agency’s values: performance, creativity, and agility.

“JUNE is a place of growth, where every project, regardless of scale, is handled with responsibility and attention to detail. These values have guided me throughout my career. In this new role, I aim to strengthen the agency’s operations, making sure every campaign delivers at the highest standards and the team stays true to JUNE’s spirit. It is an important step for me personally and for the agency’s expansion, and we are ready to deliver even more relevant and effective campaigns for our clients”, said Bianca Caragea, Operations Manager at JUNE.

With an academic background in Management and Marketing from the Romanian-American University, as well as a Master’s in Strategic Management and certifications in Project Management, Bianca brings to her new role a multidisciplinary approach focused on results and sustainable progress.

Looking ahead, JUNE will continue to support companies expanding in emerging markets, bringing a clear and consistent direction to client communications campaigns. By the end of 2025, the agency aims to grow its team to 15 employees, expand its network of collaborators and contractors, and reach a turnover of EUR 450,000.

