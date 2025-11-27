Tobacco company JTI announces plan for new state-of-the-art factory in Romania

JTI, the global owner of both Winston and Camel, announced on Thursday, November 27, a plan to build a new, state-of-the-art factory in Ștefăneștii de Jos, Ilfov County.

Designed to replace the current Bucharest production site, which is operating under space constraints, the facility is scheduled for completion in 2027. Ground works at the new factory will begin in the coming weeks.

“As a global company, we continuously seek opportunities to optimize our manufacturing footprint and drive sustainable growth,” said Philip Livingston (photo right), JTI Senior Vice President, Global Supply Chain.

JTI’s factory in Romania currently exports around 75% of its production to more than 70 countries worldwide, serving as one of the company’s key manufacturing hubs in Europe.

“Since the beginning of our operations in 1994, we have expanded numerous times. We’re committed to continuously upgrading our production capacity, investing in state-of-the-art equipment, and delivering high-quality products,” said Klaus-Walter Thul (photo left), Factory Lead at JTI Romania.

Over the years, JTI invested in the modernization and expansion of its Romanian operations. In 2012, the company invested EUR 25 million to increase its production capacity, creating over 125 new jobs. In 2021, JTI launched a EUR 60 million investment program to further upgrade its facilities, implemented over three years.

Today, more than 630 people work at JTI’s factory in Bucharest, out of a total of over 1,500 JTI employees across the country.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)